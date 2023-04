Lowry notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

While the Jets' season ended Thursday, Lowry can't take the blame for it. The 30-year-old had four goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating through five playoff contests. That's on the back of a career-best 36-point effort over 82 regular-season games. Lowry should be back in a middle-six role for the Jets in 2023-24.