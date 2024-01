Vilardi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Boston, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Vilardi took part in the morning skate Monday after skipping Sunday's practice for maintenance. He has compiled 11 goals, 20 points and 70 shots on net over 26 outings this season. If Vilardi can't play Monday, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby could draw into the lineup.