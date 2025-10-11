Vilardi notched two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Vilardi's at an over point-per-game pace to start the season, now up to three assists through two games. The 26-year-old, who signed a big six-year contract extension in the offseason, has seen high usage so far, playing over 19 minutes, including over four minutes on the power play, in each of his first two games. That bodes well for Vilardi to build on a career-high 61 points from last season.