Morrissey scored a power-play goal, added two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The first of Morrissey's two helpers also came on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to impress with four goals and eight helpers over 11 outings in January. He reached the 10-goal mark Tuesday and is at 42 points (12 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-14 rating across 49 appearances this season.