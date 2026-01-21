Jets' Josh Morrissey: Earns three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrissey scored a power-play goal, added two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
The first of Morrissey's two helpers also came on the power play. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to impress with four goals and eight helpers over 11 outings in January. He reached the 10-goal mark Tuesday and is at 42 points (12 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-14 rating across 49 appearances this season.
