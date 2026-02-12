Morrissey (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's clash versus Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Morrissey seemed to get hurt on his last shift of the first stanza when he collided with Ondrej Palat. Morrissey came out for the second period, played one shift and then returned to the dressing room, calling it a night. Shea Theodore, who was Canada's seventh defenseman Thursday, replaced Morrissey on the blue line. Canada faces Switzerland on Friday, and Morrissey's status for that matchup isn't yet clear.