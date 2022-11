Morrissey had a power-play goal and an assist in the Jets' 4-0 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

It was Morrissey's first goal of the season and it stood as the winner. His slap shot from the point beat a screened Arvid Soderblom at the midway point of the second. Later that frame, he helped set up Pierre-Luc Dubois on another power play. Morrissey currently leads the Jets in scoring with 11 points, including 10 assists, in 11 games.