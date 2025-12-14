Morrissey pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over Washington.

The star blueliner had a hand in Logan Stanley's opening tally in the first period and a Gabriel Vilardi power-play strike late in the second. Morrissey has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and on the season he's produced five goals and 28 points in 31 contests while adding 59 blocked shots, 54 shots on net and a plus-12 rating.