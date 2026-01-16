Morrissey scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The star blueliner gave the Jets a 3-0 lead when he ripped a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt with just three seconds left in the first period. Morrissey has come firing out of the gates in January, getting onto the scoresheet in seven of eight games this month and producing three goals and nine points, and Thursday's GWG was his first of the season.