Stenlund (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

As expected, Stenlund took part in Winnipeg's optional morning skate Tuesday ahead of the team's playoff opener. He chipped in nine points and 63 shots on goal over 54 games during the regular season. If Stenlund is unavailable, David Gustafsson is projected to center the fourth line in Game 1.