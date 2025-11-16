Scheifele scored a goal and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Scheifele took a penalty in overtime that didn't come back to bite the Jets, and he got a misconduct at the end of the extra session for his voiced displeasure with the call. The 32-year-old center has two goals and two assists over his last four games as the Jets' offense has started to come back to life after a poor showing in California at the start of this six-game road trip. On the season, Scheifele has 11 tallies, 24 points, 42 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances.