Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran center opened the scoring late in the first period by going high glove-side on Jakub Dobes from the slot, but Dobes stoned him in the shootout. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and over his last 10 contests he's piled up five goals and 13 points. Despite his productivity, Scheifele's been relying almost exclusively on 5-on-5 for his scoring -- he hasn't picked up a power-play point in nine straight games.