Daws stopped 21 of 23 shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Daws has gone undefeated in November, as he posted his fourth consecutive win in Wednesday's contest. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder currently holds a 6-3-0 record, a 2.56 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 10 outings this season. The young netminder's recent consistency has earned him more frequent opportunities as of late. While Stuart Skinner remains the workhorse in Winnipeg, Daws could make the split in net closer to a timeshare if he can maintain his current form moving forward. He's a solid streaming option in deep leagues for the time being.