Monahan scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Monahan gave the Jets a lead with his second-period tally. It was his first point in five games since he was traded from the Canadiens, though it hasn't been for a lack of opportunity. The 29-year-old center has seen steady top-six minutes with the Jets, and he's also got a power-play role. For the season, he's at 14 goals, 36 points, 115 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 54 appearances.