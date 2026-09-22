Skinner halted 31 of 32 shots on net in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over the Avalanche.

Skinner excelled in his debut with Winnipeg, as he upheld a shutout through the first 54 minutes of the contest. Across 50 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he posted a 23-17-9 record, a 2.92 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder has been the victim of mixed opinions over the past few seasons, but he's currently looking sharp as the projected lead option between the pipes to open the season with Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) away from the team. From the outside looking in, Skinner looks poised to handle a hefty workload in the 2026-27 campaign.