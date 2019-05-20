Joni Ikonen: Released by Habs
Ikonen -- who signed a one-year extension with KalPa (Finland) in March -- was placed on unconditional waivers by Montreal on Friday, TSN reports.
By agreeing to another year with KalPa, Ikonen sent a message to the Canadiens that he wasn't planning on coming over to North America to play for the club. Rather than continue to hold onto the 20-year-old's rights, the organization opted to release its 2017 second-round pick. Considering the center saw action in just 13 games last season, he would likely need to put together an outstanding campaign in 2019-20 to persuade another NHL team to give him a look.
