Harris is not expected to receive a qualifying offer Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

With no offer in hand, Harris will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens up Tuesday. The 24-year-old blueliner never seemed to find his footing in Columbus and served as a healthy scratch more often than not. When he did play, the Massachusetts native was not particularly effective, generating just five points in 33 regular-season outings.