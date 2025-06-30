Jordan Harris: Qualifying offer not coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is not expected to receive a qualifying offer Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
With no offer in hand, Harris will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens up Tuesday. The 24-year-old blueliner never seemed to find his footing in Columbus and served as a healthy scratch more often than not. When he did play, the Massachusetts native was not particularly effective, generating just five points in 33 regular-season outings.
