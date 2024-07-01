Stenlund signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Utah on Monday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Stenlund contributed 11 goals, 15 points, 62 PIM, 81 shots on net and 83 hits in 81 regular-season outings with Florida in 2023-24. The 27-year-old forward will likely occupy a bottom-six role with Utah.