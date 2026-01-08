Turcotte scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Turcotte is finding a groove in a third-line role, earning four points over his last three games. The 24-year-old also saw a season-high 17:22 of ice time Wednesday since the Kings were missing four of their regular forwards. Turcotte is now at three goals, seven helpers, 41 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating over 41 appearances this season.