Talbot allowed a goal on 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Talbot entered Sunday with no wins over his last 11 outings, going 0-7-3 with a 3.94 GAA and an .877 save percentage in that span. He looked set for an 11th straight loss until the Kings got a pair of goals from Adrian Kempe in the third period. Talbot is now at 15-13-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 save percentage on the season, but he's been trending in the wrong direction for a while. David Rittich has seen more playing time lately and is likely the better fantasy option among the Kings' goalies for now.