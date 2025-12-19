Perry logged an assist, two shots on goal and 12 PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Perry helped out on Adrian Kempe's game-tying tally at 5:21 of the second period. It's now been 18 games since Perry's last goal, though he has four assists, 31 shots on net and 18 PIM in that span. The agitating winger was never going to sustain his hot start to the year, but he's at a decent 15 points, 56 shots, 14 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances. He does enough to be a streaming option in deeper formats.