Perry scored two goals on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Perry scored at 17:47 of the third period, and he was credited with a deflection on a Quinton Byfield shot 40 seconds later on the game-tying goal. It's unclear if that second goal will stand as Perry's, but there's no denying his effectiveness in a net-front role. If it holds up as his, he has five goals and two assists through six appearances with the Kings, and he's added 12 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The Kings dressed seven defensemen Thursday, allowing Perry to take a turn on the second line while Trevor Moore (personal) was unavailable.