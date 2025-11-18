Perry dished out an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Perry found Anze Kopitar on a second-period power play to bring the Kings back within one score. With the helper, Perry ended a three-game point drought and is up to 12 points through 14 games this season. While his value as a streaming option in all formats is fading, the 40-year old winger remains a strong fantasy file in all deep leagues while averaging over three minutes of power-play time per game.