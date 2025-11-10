Perry scored a goal and provided a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Perry assisted his fellow NHL veteran of 20-plus years, Anze Kopitar, in the first period before scoring another game-tying goal himself later in the third. Perry has been electric to start the season with seven goals, four assists and 25 shots on goal in just 10 appearances. He hasn't been a point-per-game player since the 2013-14 campaign with the Ducks, so while this trend likely won't last, he could use this momentum to rocket his production above the 45-point mark for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Kings have relied on the 40-year-old winger early on this season, as he's averaging over three minutes of power-play time per game. With at least one point in eight of his last nine games, Perry is a great streaming option in most fantasy formats and should be rostered in deep leagues unless his role changes.