Perry scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Perry is riding a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists), and he's earned four of those six points on the power play. The 40-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 21 points (nine on the power play), 65 shots on net, 14 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 34 outings this season. His offense may not be consistent from a fourth-line role, but he's still worth a look as a streaming option when he gets on a roll.