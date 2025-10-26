Perry scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Perry has scored in back-to-back games. The 40-year-old winger has added five shots on net and a plus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role. Perry doesn't throw his body around much, but he should still get some PIM through his agitation skills. His power-play role on the first unit also provides some upside for fantasy managers, but it's tough to see him doing better than his 30-point campaign from the 2024-25 regular season.