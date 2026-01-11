Perry scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Perry missed two games to attend to a personal matter. He was rolling before his absence and picked up where he left off, earning his third goal and seventh point in his last six outings. The 40-year-old is up to 10 goals, 22 points (10 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 36 outings this season. He was on the second line Saturday and is worth a look as a streaming option if he stays in the top six.