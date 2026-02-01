Lombardi scored two goals and added an assist in OHL Flint's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Saturday.

Lombardi has been dominant for the Firebirds this season with 28 goals and 53 points over 47 appearances. He's already well beyond his 45-point performance in 63 regular-season games from last year. The Kings signed Lombardi to an entry-level deal in December, and he's earned 12 points in 14 contests since putting pen to paper with his NHL club.