Quick surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Quick suffered his second straight loss and has allowed 10 goals over that span. That's dropped him to 6-6-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .892 save percentage in 14 contests this season. He's had an amazing career, but he's 36 years old now and expectations for what he'll bring for the rest of 2022-23 should be tempered.