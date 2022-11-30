Quick allowed five goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Quick got the start, but he didn't even make it to the 25-minute mark before Cal Petersen replaced him. Luckily for Quick, the offense didn't stop after he left, and he avoided taking a loss despite an otherwise ugly outing. He remains at 7-6-2 through 17 games, but his GAA ballooned to 3.30 while his save percentage slipped to .890 on the year. It's unclear which goalie will get the start for the Kings in a significantly friendlier matchup Thursday versus the Coyotes.