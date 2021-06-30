Quick had a difficult season as the backup in Los Angeles, and his future is murky after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

With Quick clearly nearing the end of a brilliant career, it's possible that the Kings choose to offer Seattle a draft choice or player in order to entice the Kraken to choose Quick and shed his cap hit. Failing that, Quick is only owed $3 million in real money this year and even less in 2022-23, so the Kings could move Quick to a team who needs to reach the salary floor, such as New Jersey. If he stays in Los Angeles, he'll be the No. 2 choice behind Cal Petersen.