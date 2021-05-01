Quick stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Quick allowed a long-range blast from Haydn Fleury in the first period, but the Kings' goalie was excellent after that with 24 saves in the final two periods combined. The 35-year-old Quick improved to 10-9-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 21 outings. He'll likely head back to the bench for Saturday's finale of a four-game series with the Ducks -- look for Cal Petersen to get that start.