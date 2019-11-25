Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting against Sharks
Quick will patrol the home crease in Monday's matchup against the Sharks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick will make his eighth November start, as he's been solid this month with a .918 save percentage and 2.18 GAA en route to a less-favorable 4-3-0 record. The Sharks have been heating up, too, as they've won eight of their last nine games and averaged 3.67 goals per contest during that stretch.
