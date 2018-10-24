Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggles again in loss

Quick conceded four goals on 23 shots Tuesday, taking a 4-2 loss to the Stars.

That's now three consecutive games since returning from a lower body injury where Quick has allowed at least four goals, which certainly wasn't what Los Angeles was hoping for when he regained the starting role. Quick's pedigree could give him some leeway as far as holding his job, but the fact remains that backup Jack Campbell played well in much of his absence and the Kings have lost five straight contests. Regardless of what L.A. decides to do, it might be wise to use Quick sparingly until he shows he's back to full strength.