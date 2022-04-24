Quick allowed two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks briefly took a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Quick settled down from there as the Kings took over on offense. He's allowed just five goals during a four-game winning streak, and he's only faced 89 shots in that span -- that suggests his defense is doing well to protect him. The 36-year-old is up to 22-13-9 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 45 contests. The Kings are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but they end their regular season with a back-to-back, visiting the Kraken on Wednesday and the Canucks on Thursday.