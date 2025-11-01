Burroughs (upper body) was put on waivers Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, which indicates that LA has also activated him off injured reserve.

Burroughs needs to be healthy in order to appear on waivers, so it seems he's recovered from the injury that cost him the first month of the 2025-26 campaign. He had three assists and 39 PIM in 33 regular-season outings with the Kings last year. Assuming he clears waivers and is sent to the minors, it wouldn't be surprising if Burroughs is recalled to LA later in the season to serve in a bottom-six capacity.