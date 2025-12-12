Greentree scored a goal on eight shots and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 6-3 win over Peterborough on Thursday.

Greentree had been limited to a goal and two assists over his last seven games before matching that production in Thursday's outing. The 19-year-old now has 16 goals and 32 points through 23 appearances. The Kings prospect hasn't matched his level from last year (49 goals, 119 points in 64 regular-season outings), but he's still piling up the offense.