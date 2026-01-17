Greentree scored a goal and added two assists for OHL Windsor in Saturday's 5-2 win over Brampton.

Greentree has two goals and three assists over five games since he returned from the World Junior Championship. He was limited to one assist in three appearances while representing Team Canada at the tournament. Greentree has 18 goals, 19 helpers and a plus-6 rating over 28 OHL contests this season, but he's well behind the 1.86 points-per-game pace he set in 64 regular-season games in 2024-25.