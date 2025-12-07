Danault produced an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

The Kings' recent lack of offense had taken a massive toll on Danault. Prior to Saturday, they had scored just 20 goals over their last 10 games, and Danault hadn't been involved in any of them. Even with the slump busted, the 32-year-old center still sits at five assists, 42 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances, production far too low to help in fantasy.