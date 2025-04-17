Danault (rest) is slated to skip Thursday's tilt versus Calgary, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Danault is set to finish the regular season with eight goals, 43 points, 83 hits and 73 blocks in 80 appearances with the Kings. He's now surpassed the 40-point mark in four straight seasons and six of his past seven campaigns. Danault should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Kings' first-round series against Edmonton on Monday.