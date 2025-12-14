Kings' Phillip Danault: Late scratch Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danault is a late scratch for Saturday's game against Calgary due to an illness.
Danault has five assists, 22 hits and 11 blocks in 30 appearances with the Kings this season. Samuel Helenius will draw back into the lineup due to Danault's absence.
