Kraken's Bobby McMann: Still unavailable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann (not injury related) isn't expected to be available to play Thursday versus Colorado, per 93.3 KJR.
McMann was acquired by Seattle from Toronto on Friday, but it's taking him longer than expected to go through the visa process. Head coach Lane Lambert described the situation as "extremely disappointing." McMann had 19 goals and 32 points in 60 outings with the Maple Leafs before the trade.
More News
-
Kraken's Bobby McMann: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Bobby McMann: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Kraken's Bobby McMann: Involved in deadline deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Second straight empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Deposits empty-netter•