McMann scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

McMann did his damage in the third period, scoring midway through the frame before setting up Jamie Oleksiak on a play at the top of the crease a few minutes later. If there was any doubt about McMann's fit with the Kraken, he's dispelled it quickly with five points over his first two games wearing the tentacled S. For the season, the winger has 22 goals, 15 assists, six power-play points, 133 shots on net, 141 hits and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances between Seattle and Toronto.