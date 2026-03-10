McMann (not injury related) is still working through the visa process and won't be an option against Nashville on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

McMann will miss his fourth straight game between his move to Seattle and having been held out by the Leafs prior to that. Once cleared to play, McMann should slot into a top-sxi role and needs just two more goals to set a new personal best and top last season's 20 tallies.