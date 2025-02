Fleury was loaned to AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Fleury has one assist, seven shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 11 hits in seven NHL outings this season. There's a good chance the 26-year-old Fleury will return to the Kraken after the 4 Nations Face-Off break, especially if Ryker Evans (upper body) and Brandon Montour (upper body) are unavailable to play.