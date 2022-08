Fleury penned a one-year, two-way contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Fleury played in just nine games for the Kraken last season in which he registered four shots, 19 hits and 14 blocks while averaging just 14:34 of ice time. The 23-year-old defender has just one NHL point in 50 outings, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offense out of him even when he is up in the NHL this year.