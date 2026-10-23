Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Gaudreau continues to impress from Seattle's fourth line early in the season. This was already his sixth goal of the season, one shy of his total from 68 outings in 2025-26. The veteran center is at eight points, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season. Gaudreau won't be this efficient all season, he could push for something in the neighborhood of 15-20 goals and 30-35 points if he can remain somewhat steady on offense.