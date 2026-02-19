O'Brien scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 4-2 win over Oshawa on Wednesday.

O'Brien is up to 21 goals and 68 points across 41 appearances this season. He had been a little quiet to start February, posting just one goal and four assists over his previous seven contests. The Kraken prospect shouldn't have too much trouble getting back to an elite level of offense as one of the Bulldogs' top players.