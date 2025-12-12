McCann is dealing with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for at least three weeks, the team announced Friday.

McCann was just six games back from a 17-game stint on the sidelines due to a lower-body injury. It's not immediately clear if this latest problem is related, but either way, the center is likely headed for another stint on injured reserve. When healthy, McCann has been producing offensively with five goals and three assists, including two power-play points, in 11 outings.