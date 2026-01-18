Kraken's Matty Beniers: Still rolling offensively
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beniers scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Utah.
Beniers has 10 goals and 21 assists in 47 games this season, but he has warmed up offensively. He ended a mini two-game point slump with his multi-point effort in Saturday's loss. Beniers has racked up six goals, seven assists and 29 shots on net over his last 14 outings.
