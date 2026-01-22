Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Back in win column Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer allowed one goal on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Grubauer had lost his last two outings, giving up eight goals on 56 shots in those contests. The 34-year-old bounced back well Wednesday, limiting the Islanders to an Anthony Duclair power-play goal just 2:38 into the game. Grubauer is up to 10-4-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Kraken's next game is Friday at home versus the Ducks, which will likely be a start for Joey Daccord.
